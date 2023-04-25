Person found dead in Ottawa, no foul play suspected

A person was found dead Monday in a wooded area in the 1400 block of East Norris Drive in Ottawa.

The cause of death and identification of the deceased individual is pending at this time, said Ottawa Police Det. Sgt. Scott Harden. No foul play is suspected and it appears to be an isolated incident, Harden said.

Ottawa police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the report of a dead body who had been discovered by a passerby at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The deceased individual was taken to McLean County Morgue where an autopsy was performed Tuesday.

Ottawa police are being assisted in the investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. More information will be forthcoming, Harden said in a news release.