Ottawa Sunrise Rotary names April 2023 students of the month

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary announced the recipients of the student of the month for April.

Isabel Heimsoth, a senior at Ottawa High School has been involved in school including tennis, track, Key Club, Interact, Honor Society, Do Change and Student Council. Heimsoth plans to attend a four-year university to obtain her degree in exercise science and then her doctorate in physical therapy.

Marquette Senior Griffin Walker also has been involved in high school activities. Walker played baseball, basketball, football plus was in Crazy Cru, FFA Order of the M, Honor Society, Student Ambassador and Senior Retreat Leader. His desire to help others led to his goal of studying kinesiology.exercise science at the University of Illinois.

These seniors are now eligible for the Sunrise Rotary Scholarship to be announced in May. One student from each high school will be selected.