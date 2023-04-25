Ottawa council approves use permit for Buddhist retreat

The Ottawa City Council by a 3-1 vote approved the Planning Commission’s recommendation for a conditional use permit allowing One River Zen to operate a place of worship at 121 E. Prospect Ave. in a special meeting on Monday afternoon.

Concerns over parking and the traffic the center would create in the neighborhood – and questions of whether it was more of a business or religious entity caused last Tuesday’s vote to be tabled.

The recommendation as approved requires there to be no more than 15 vehicles present at any one time and no more than five vehicles parked on the street.

One River Zen’s founders, the Rev. Michael Brunner and Vanessa Roddam, addressed the council about those issues, saying they did not believe the volume of traffic would be a disturbance.

Brunner said the building had 14 visitors last week and the most there are at any one time was six.

Two residents from the neighborhood spoke Monday and had nothing but good things to say regarding One River Zen, one saying “as a mom” she “had no concern” about the traffic or parking, while the other called it “a positive presence” that has “enhanced the neighborhood.” Two residents last week had raised some concerns about parking.

Mayor Daniel Aussem, Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut Jr. and Commissioner James Less all voted to approve the measure. Commissioner Thomas Ganiere voted no, citing his concern that because it charges fees for some of its services, it should be considered a business. One River Zen is a registered 501(c)3 with the state.

Commissioner Marla Pearson was not present at the meeting.

“We’re very grateful to be able to continue to serve the residents of Ottawa,” Brunner said. “We wholeheartedly understand the feedback (the residents) have given and appreciate they spoke up, because it gives us an opportunity to do better. We really do want to have a positive impact on the neighborhood … We look forward to making the neighborhood a better neighborhood for everybody.”

In other action, the council:

Heard from Eichelkraut, of the Accounts and Finance Committee, the city is operating at a deficit of $485,267 for the past year, but that the city still has about $4.5 million in reserves. Because of that reserve, he said, the city may consider adding three more firefighters to the Ottawa Fire Department.

Voted to amend the city liquor license ordinance to allow for-profit events to apply for temporary liquor licenses. Previously, only not-for-profit events were allowed to apply.