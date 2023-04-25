La Salle County grand jury: April 25, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Malinda Missel, 47, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a weapon by felon); Frank Potochney, 46, of Marseilles (driving while license revoked); Jamie Bennett, 40, of Peru (aggravated battery); Joseph Reynolds, 50, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver); Kim Daul, 66, of Mendota, (unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of controlled substance); Hector Rivera, 45, of Mendota (aggravated DUI); Niesha Rodriguez, 31, of Streator (obstructing justice); Alex Brown, 24, of Streator (aggravated battery); Blake Hypke, 38, of La Salle (aggravated DUI); Casey Martin, 36, of Chicago (driving while license revoked); Roilan Linares, 37, of Vassar, Michigan (unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver); Kenneth Stiegler, 36, of Sheridan (aggravated battery); Kiefer Tunget, 31, of Naplate (child pornography, dissemination of child pornography); Dontavian Greer, 25, of Rockford (possession of a stolen firearm, possession of weapon by a felon); Rebecca Pitts, 40, of Ottawa (aggravated DUI); David Janik, 27, of Ottawa (aggravated fleeing/eluding); Justin McIntire, 23, of Princeton (aggravated criminal sexual abuse); Ny’Kwell Carroll, 20, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Riley Oppenlander, 20, of Ottawa (aggravated battery); Calvin Williams, 29, of Ottawa (criminal damage to property); Jordan Wilkinson, 26, of Ottawa (failure to register as violent offender against youth); Calvin Bennett, 38, of Ottawa (failure to register).