Bill Walsh of Streator named March 2023 Business of the Month by Streator Chamber

The Streator Chamber of Commerce presented Bill Walsh of Streator with the March 2023 Business of the Month Award.

For four generations, Bill Walsh has attracted people to Streator from all over the county and state providing Chevrolet, Buick and GMC customers with new and used vehicle selections. In addition, they offer an in-house, full-service, automotive repair shop.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.