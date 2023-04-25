April 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Bill Walsh of Streator named March 2023 Business of the Month by Streator Chamber

Chamber recognizes a Streator-area business every month

By Shaw Local News Network

The Streator Chamber of Commerce presented Bill Walsh of Streator with the March 2023 Business of the Month Award. (Left to right) Dana Stillwell (Chamber board), Courtney Levy (Chamber executive director), Pete Honiotes (Bill Walsh), Karen Karpati (Streator Chamber board), Judy Booze (Streator Chamber ambassador) and Katie Cox (Bill Walsh) celebrate the recognition. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce presented Bill Walsh of Streator with the March 2023 Business of the Month Award.

For four generations, Bill Walsh has attracted people to Streator from all over the county and state providing Chevrolet, Buick and GMC customers with new and used vehicle selections. In addition, they offer an in-house, full-service, automotive repair shop.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.