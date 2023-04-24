Streator High School to present ‘Chicago’ musical

Streator High School’s theater department is setting the stage with shows beginning Thursday to take audiences back a century ago to the Jazz Age.

The theater department is presenting a high school edition of “Chicago,” with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, and shows set 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Lucas Fraga, playing Billy Flynn (center), rehearses a scene from Streator High School's performance of "Chicago," along with (left back) L Smith, Keirsten Burgess and (right) Natalie Hudson. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Tickets will be sold at the door.

Based off the Broadway musical that has won Tony and Grammy awards, “Chicago” is a story of fame and fortune, featuring swinging music and dancing.

Streator High School students Rheagan Goluba will play Velma Kelly and Olivia Granados will take on the role of Roxie Hart, the two lead female characters in the story.

Max Fraga plays the role of Fred Casely; Ryan Seaton as Sgt. Fogarty; DJ White as Amos Hart; Kylie Cook as Liz; Rhiannon Treest as Annie; Luciana Gauna as June; L Smith as Hunyak; Gracie Drysdale as Mona; Joeylynn Arkels as Martin Harrison; Alex Mahan as Matron “Mama” Morton; Lucas Fraga as Billy Flynn; Elizabeth Abbott as Mary Sunshine; Maddy Reum as Kitty; Damian Roldan as Harry; Wyatt Schultz as judge; Natalie Hudson as the court clerk; Abby Mascal and Allison Smith as dancers; and Kiersten Burgess, Lily Basina, Ariadna Gauna, Lily Michael and Izabella Dean as the ensemble cast.

The musical is directed by Kim Freeman.

Rob Tyne is assistant director, Kenzie Bruce is student director and Wyatt Onsen is musical director. The show was choreographed by Sophia Abbott and the light and sound design is by Mark Fulkerson. Mary Cornwall serves as the accompanist.

“It’s been an amazing process,” Freeman said. “We would not have had success if it weren’t for the help and support of the community.”

Deb Scudder, Josh Gill, Mark Fulkerson, Engle Lane Theatre, Dan and Angie McKenzie, Riley Hintzsche, Kim Zavada, Karie Hallowell, Jeff Bruce, Ace Hardware and the Streator High School administration and board of education also contributed to the production.

The musical was adapted by David Thompson from the play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins. Music performed was written by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. “Chicago” was written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse.

Enter the auditorium at the Bloomington Street entrance, near the corner of Lincoln Avenue.