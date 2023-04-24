Project filling ‘Open Spaces’ in downtown Ottawa

It is the mission of any artist to create and bring beauty into the world, and if in doing that, the artist can benefit the community and its businesses, all the better.

That’s what a duo is striving to do in Ottawa to help vacant storefronts.

Amanda Zehr, owner of the Open Space Art Gallery in Ottawa, has joined local artist Clara Brubaker in creating a mural located at 222 W. Main St. That artwork is the first step in a larger project that would benefit local artists, business owners and property owners by drawing attention of visitors and potential new businesses to vacant store fronts and buildings in the downtown area.

“Having displays like this will draw more attention and increase the chance of it being rented or purchased faster,” said Zehr, whose experience with Ottawa murals includes helping John Pugh and Ray Paseka with the their work currently on local buildings. “We wanted people to see the quality of work and see how nice it makes the building look. We’re hoping we can get funded and do this with more buildings.

“We’re starting simply, then letting it grow into what it can become.”

Brubaker and Zehr had about 55 hours invested in the initial effort. Zehr explained there are at least two other projects still in the planning stages, and interest is growing.

There are four basic options for the style of display:

A mural painted directly on the window glass.

A mural painted on foam core and installed in the window. These can be saved and reused at the original business or others.

Having a pop-up art show set up in the storefront, displaying the work of various artists.

Having a show for just one individual artist, putting that person’s on view for sale.

In the first two options, Zehr has a team of artists available to business owners to consult and help with design ideas and hire for any decided upon rendering.

In the latter two, the artist or artists would pay to rent a building for a given weekend.

“If a business owner wanted to have a display and doesn’t have the do-it-yourself skills, we can help with that,” Zehr said. “We’d love to see this grow into something that the art students at Ottawa or Marquette could join the team for murals, something we could teach them how to do.”

Another way to help the project reach its beautification goals is to have outside sources – local patrons, community organizations and/or even the city of Ottawa itself – donate funds for a project on a given building or storefront.

For example, the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has a fund set up that will benefit this project through charitable contributions.

“I know that for pop-up shows, I’m booked at the gallery until 2025,” Zehr said, “so this would be a nice option for an artist or artists to set up their own shows. It’s not just an opportunity for them to have their work seen, but also to bring attention to the building, let people see the inside of the building and what can be done there.

“This benefits the business owner, the building owner and the artists. It’s a positive for everyone.”

Anyone interested in work for a building or in contributing to this overall project can contact Zehr at openspaceartgallery@gmail.com.