Police blotter: April 24, 2023

Marcos Aguilera Moreno, of Spring Valley, was cited by Mendota police 12:05 a.m. Monday at U.S. 34 and Interstate 39 on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Thomas A. Sedlacek, 30, of Mendota, was arrested by Mendota police 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Washington Street on a complaint of domestic battery. Thomas was taken to La Salle County Jail.
George Blue, 52, was arrested by Streator police 9:13 a.m. Saturday on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Blue was taken to Livingston County Jail.
Cash was reported stolen from a wallet 5:08 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s, 1602 N. Bloomington St., Streator.
Gregg Spradling, no age or hometown provided, was cited by Streator police 2:06 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of West Main Street on a complaint of trespassing.
A bottle of alcohol was reported stolen 11:02 p.m. Friday from Circle K East, 920 E. Main St., Streator.
Robert C. Rutledge, 58, of Mendota, was arrested by Mendota police 3:05 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Main Street on a La Salle County warrant for a charge of residential burglary. Rutledge was taken to La Salle County Jail and released after posting $3,000.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.