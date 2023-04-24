Ottawa Sunrise Rotary receives recognition for sustained literacy program

Ottawa Rotarians have donated 7,873 books and 16,632 toys in the past 33 years through its annual toy collection in December, along with $10,607 for these items.

As a result of its sustained literacy goal, the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary was one of eight clubs of 43 present Saturday at the District 6420 Training Assembly in Dixon to earn the Sustained Literacy Award, with Ottawa’s organization receiving the award for most years for its support for reading.

President Rick Scott accepted the award on behalf of Ottawa Sunrise Rotary. He commended the community of Ottawa for its unwavering support of this project.