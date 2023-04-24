Northern Lights photos captured in La Salle County

The clouds gave way enough Monday morning for some residents to capture glimpses of the Northern Lights throughout the Illinois Valley.

The Seneca Police Department posted three photos of the Northern Lights to its Facebook page, including one with one of the squad cars in the forefront. Officer Kelsey Kowalski captured the photos Monday morning.

Seneca Police Officer Kelsey Kowalski took a photo of the Northern Lights on the morning of Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo provided by Kelsey Kowalski)

If anyone missed the Northern Lights on Sunday night into Monday morning, they may have another opportunity Monday night into Tuesday morning. The best opportunity to see them is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in rural areas away from places with a lot of light, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The weather, however, may make it difficult to view. The forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers. Patches of clear skies, however, may allow viewers to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

A geomagnetic storm hit Earth’s magnetic field Sunday, sparking a G4-class geomagnetic storm, according to spaceweather.com. Northern lights were witnesses in unusually low latitudes, including a report as far south as the Mexican border, according to spaceweather.com.

Several residents across Illinois captured their own Northern Lights photos, posting them across social media platforms Monday morning.