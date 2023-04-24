Child Welfare Guild to host spring Trash to Treasure sale

The Child Welfare Guild will be hosting its Trash to Treasure spring sale.

The sale is set 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Ottawa VFW Post, 1501 La Salle St.

The sale will include unique items, toys, books, housewares, adult and children clothing, among other items.

All proceeds from the sale benefit children organizations within the Ottawa community. The Child Welfare Guild is a charitable organization in Ottawa and was founded in 1932. Child Welfare Guild was started to collect and donate necessities to the nursery at Ryburn King Hospital. Some of the many organizations served have been the Ottawa YMCA, Opportunity School, Camp Tuckabatchee, ADV/SAS (now Safe Journeys), Feed His Children and Under His Wings.

The Guild also sponsors a tutoring program for children in the Ottawa grade schools, and has donated clothing items to Central School, Shepherd School, Ottawa High School and Under His Wings. Historically, the Guild hosts two rummage sales a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.