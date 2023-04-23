The Times Area Roundup: Seneca, Streator softball suffer Saturday defeats

At Morris, the visiting Streator softball team suffered a 4-1 defeat in a game that saw Morris’ Ella Davis and Streator’s Makenna Ondrey each allow just one hit.
Ondrey (6 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) took the hard-luck loss, while Emma Augustine doubled for the lone Streator (7-8) hit.
IVC 9, Seneca 1: The Fighting Irish scored once in the seventh, but it was too little, too late in the nonconference defeat.
Tessa Krull had the lone RBI, Sam Vandevelde tripled, and Krull (5 IP, 2 ER, 13 K) suffered the pitching loss.
WFC 5, Prairie Central 0: At Fairbury, the Warriors (11-6) saw Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 R, 10 K) pitch the two-hit shutout, with Ella Derossett (three singles, two RBIs), Jaylei Leininger (single, double, RBI) and Olivia Chismarick (single, triple) leading the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell offense.
Newark 14, Winnebago 1 (5 inn.): In nonconference play, the Norsemen (18-1) scored five runs in the first and never looked back, the offense spearheaded by Danica Peshia (single, double, home run, four RBIs), Kaitlyn Schofield (two singles, home run, four RBIs) and Kate Bromeland (two singles, two RBIs).
Taylor Kruser (double, three runs), Kodi Rizzo (two singles, three runs) and Peyton Wohead (two singles, two runs) also led the attack in support of Schofield (5 IP, 0 ER, 11 K) in the circle.
Baseball
Newark 9, Dwight 0: At Newark, the host Norsemen blanked the Trojans on a two-man, two-hit shutout pitched by Caden Wheeler (6 IP, 0 R, 6 K) and Joe Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K).
Martin had two hits and three RBIs, Jake Kruser three hits and one RBI, and Wheeler two hits and two runs batted in during the nonconference triumph.
Girls soccer
Ottawa 4, Princeton 2: On Friday, the Pirates got a one-goal, three-assist effort from Morgan Clements, two Sophia Falaney scores and one Kindley Moore goal in the victory.