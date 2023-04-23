Ottawa council to consider Buddhist organization’s request for use in neighborhood

The Ottawa City Council will consider Monday the conditional use request of One River Zen to operate as a place of worship at 121 E. Prospect Ave.

The item was tabled at the regular council meeting Tuesday when Commissioner Tom Ganiere requested the council do so after he said he reviewed the organization’s website. Ganiere said he wasn’t sure if the conditional use requested was appropriate since many of One River Zen’s services involve paying for a service, and suggested taking more time for review.

With One River Zen’s location in a residential neighborhood, the Plan Commission recommended the conditional use require One River Zen to operate with no more than 15 vehicles present at any one time, including no more than five vehicles parked on the street that dead ends to the west, and for retreat parking to be accommodated on site.

One River Zen is a Buddhist place of worship and registered as a 501(c)3 religious organization, said the organization’s attorney Tom Justice at Tuesday’s meeting.

“That reason is why we applied for the special use under the religious institutions,” Justice said. “Like any religious field, it has multiple aspects.”

Justice said One River Zen offers retreats and services in addition to daily practice. He said Buddhist temples have a tradition of forming in the home. He said his clients respect its location in a neighborhood and understand the conditions recommended by the Plan Commission.

The council heard from neighboring residents Nancy and Wayne Valentinsen. They were concerned with the increased traffic the organization brings to the neighborhood, saying there is a steady flow of cars with the services being provided there. One River Zen is already operating at the 121 E. Prospect Ave. location.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St., Ottawa.