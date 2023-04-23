Ottawa Christian Academy to host open house April 27

Ottawa Christian Academy will be hosting its open house and Science and Art Fair on Thursday, April 27, at its school at 900 Hitt St., Ottawa.

Interested families and prospective students are invited to visit and check out the school from 5:30 pm to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Christian Academy provides high-quality, Christ-centered education from kindergarten through 12th grade, the school said in a news release. The purpose of this event is to give attendees a tour of the facility, an overview of the curriculum and an opportunity to speak to students, teachers and staff from OCA.

It also is time to register for the 2023-2024 school year. Educational investment scholarships are available for those in need of financial assistance. Drinks and refreshments will be provided. For more information call 815-434-0507, email ottawachristianacademy@yahoo.com, or visit online at www.ottawachristianacademy.com