Streator library to host library-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a library-themed scavenger hunt the week of April 24, which is National Library Week.

Celebrate with the library by hunting down themed items around the building.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, April 24, through Saturday, April 29, at the library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 24: After school arts & crafts, make cool crafts you can take home.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: Lego Club.

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25: Game Night. Slay the Spire.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28: Drawing Academy. Learning to render. That sketchbook isn’t going to fill itself! Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org to register.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Movie Matinee. “The Chronicles of Narnia.” Family movies at the library are free.

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29: DND 101 Event. Enter the mystical magical world of Dungeons and Dragons. Build your character and prepare for the journey ahead.