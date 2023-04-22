Sewer separation work to close streets in Ottawa

Ottawa’s sewer separation project will resume on the South Side the week of April 24.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the intersection at the corner of East Van Buren Street and Park Avenue will be closed to all thru traffic. Contractors expect the work to be completed and the area to be reopened to all traffic by the end of the day.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, the intersection of Fourth Avenue and East Center Street will be closed to all traffic. The intersection is expected to be reopened by the end of the workday.

Additionally the 500 block of Fourth Avenue between East Center and East Glover streets is expected to be closed Wednesday through Friday. If the work is not completed within the three days, the closure may need to remain in effect during the weekend.

Drivers traveling in these areas are reminded to watch for signage posted advising of street closures.