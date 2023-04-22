Police blotter: April 21, 2023

Mariah K. Walker, 29, of Utica, was arrested by the Ottawa Police Department on Thursday in the 700 Block of Boyce Memorial Drive on the charges of suspended registration, uninsured vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Lindsey Meyer, 30, of Ottawa, was arrested by the Ottawa Police Department on Thursday at 317 St. James St. on the charge of domestic battery.
Susan H. Benesh, 74, of Ottawa, was arrested by the Ottawa Police Department on Thursday at 1968 Columbus St. on the charge of domestic battery.
Heather Green, 33, no hometown provided, was arrested by Streator police 6:35 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of West Frech Street on a complaint of disorderly conduct/resisting a peace officer.
Miguel Pinedo, 32, no hometown provided, was arrested by Streator police 10:04 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of West Frech Street on complaints of domestic battery. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.