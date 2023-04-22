Baseball: Austin Aldridge’s RBI hit in the seventh keys Seneca’s ‘crazy’ win over Streator

STREATOR — A batter always has an idea of the approach they are going to take when they step into the box.
Despite the nerving situation, Seneca junior Austin Aldridge didn’t have to change his thought process much despite coming to the plate in the top of the seventh with two outs, runners on first and second and his squad trailing by one to host Streator.
Aldridge smacked a full-count pitch for a single to score the tying run before what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch to complete a five-run rally as the Fighting Irish snapped a three-game losing streak with a wild 12-11 victory over the Bulldogs at SHS Athletic Fields on Friday afternoon.
“I’m proud of our guys there that batted in the seventh, they put together some really good at-bats to get and keep a rally going.”— Tim Brungard, Seneca baseball coach
“Every time up I think of myself as becoming Ken Griffey Jr. with the mindset of hitting the ball hard, Aldridge said. “Once the count went full, I knew a fastball was coming and just tried to put a good swing on it. Once I saw it was going to be a base hit and score the tying run, I was pretty excited.
“My hitting has been kind of up and down this season, so to get a hit like that to help my team win makes me feel awesome.
“This was a crazy game.”
The game featured a combined 24 hits, 11 errors, six hit batsmen, 12 wild pitches, six stolen bases and 285 pitches thrown.
Seneca (8-6) trailed by four heading to the final frame, but scored three runs on a pair of errors and a Casey Clennon RBI single with two away before Aldridge’s clutch hit.
Nate Othon led Seneca with three hits, including a double, and RBI, while Clennon and Calvin Maierhofer each had two hits.
The trio of Aidan Vilcek (3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Chase Buis (2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Othon (Win, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) all combined efforts on the mound for the visitors.
“This was one of the toughest weeks as far as competition goes the program has had in years,” Seneca coach Tim Brungard said. “We had Marquette twice, Coal City (on Thursday) and Streator today, three teams that have a really good chance of making deep postseason runs and while we were only able to win this one, we were competitive in every one of them.
“Both teams made enough mistakes to allow each to stay in the game throughout. I’m proud of our guys there that batted in the seventh, they put together some really good at-bats to get and keep a rally going.”
The contest was tied at 7-7 going to the Streator fifth. The hosts tallied three times with two-out RBI hits from Zander McCloskey and Moe Bacon, the latter scoring later on the back end of a double steal.
Streator (12-6-1) added a run in the sixth as Adam Williamson doubled, and after an error, scored on a sacrifice fly by Landon Muntz.
Williamson finished 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, while Parker Phillis line a pair of hits and Muntz drove in two.
Jake Hagie (2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Cooper Spears (4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Noah Camp (Loss, 1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) all toed the rubber for Streator.
“For us, we have fallen into the habit of extending innings for our opponents,” Streator coach Beau Albert said. “I don’t care who the opponent is, you can’t give them four or five outs in an inning and expect to come out of that in a good place. That was the case for us today.
“Our hitting continues to be in a good spot, but we’ve hurt ourselves in the field and that is something you’d hope wouldn’t be an issue halfway through the season, but it is. We’ll just have to keep working on getting the phase of our game and hopefully get that figured out.”
Streator is back in Illinois Central Eight Conference action at Manteno on Monday, while Seneca hosts Tri-County Conference foe Midland on Tuesday.