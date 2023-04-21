The Times Area Roundup: Streator baseball wins, Seneca falls ahead of Friday meeting

At Fairbury on Thursday, the visiting Streator Bulldogs (12-5) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the top of the seventh to propel them to a 6-4, nonconference victory over the host Prairie Central Hawks.
Cole Martin (4 IP, 1 ER, 2 K) earned the win in relief of starter Christian Benning (3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K). Adam Williamson and Landon Muntz each provided two hits and two RBIs for Streator, with Martin helping his cause with a run-scoring double.
The game was tied 4-4 heading to the seventh.
The Bulldogs are scheduled home Friday against Seneca.
Coal City 10, Seneca 6: At Coal City, the visiting Fighting Irish (7-6) led 6-5 through three innings but didn’t hold on in a game that saw each team finish with eight hits.
Chase Buis (single, double, RBI) and Dalton Degrush (double, two RBIs) led the Seneca offense in support of starter Calvin Maierhofer (3 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) and first reliever/losing pitcher Kenny Daggett (1 IP, 1 ER, 1 K).
Girls soccer
Reed-Custer 4, Streator 1: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs fell to 12-3 overall and 3-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the loss.
Girls track and field
Ottawa seventh at Geneseo Invite: At the seven-team Geneseo Invitational held at Bob Reade Field, the Pirates (22.6 team points) finished seventh, with the host Maple Leafs (179.6) running away with the title.
Eva Heimsoth (third, 13:09.61 in the 3,200) brought home Ottawa’s top individual finish.