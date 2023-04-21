Ottawa High School construction slated to begin at end of May

Ottawa High School’s main office and board meeting office will be moved temporarily to the 400 area of the school as soon as May 22.

Construction will take place in a short time frame and is expected to be completed by the beginning of August, before the new school year.

The main and district board office will be moved to room 419, the superintendent’s office to room 420 and the principal’s office to room 421. Counseling will move to room 423 and the registration office to room 424.

“The whole project at 100, 200 and 300 where we are putting in a fire suppression system and (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) will be in all of those places,” said Ottawa High School Superintendent Michael Cushing. “It’s quite an undertaking, it’s going to be a very condensed timeframe. All the equipment is here, we’re ready to go.”

More information will be posted on Ottawa High School’s website.