Marseilles man arrested after he injured a man with a machete, police say

A Marseilles man was arrested after police said he injured another man in the arm with a machete.

The victim was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa by Marseilles EMS with a non-life threatening injury, Marseilles police said. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Brad C. Bukowski, 50, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to the La Salle County Jail.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on the 500 block of Main Street. Police said the incident was an isolated one and there was no further threat to the public.