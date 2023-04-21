La Salle County Sheriff’s Office cites 22 with unlawful use of electronic communication device in 2-day span

La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies cited 15 motorists Wednesday on complaints of unlawful use of electronic communication devices.

They were Eric Glein, 37, of Mendota; Kerina Rosales-Ramirez, 45, of Ottawa; Mitchell Cunningham, 24, of Orland Park; Jordyn Meyer, 20, of Spring Valley; Amanda Hill, 38, of Streator; Justin Parcher, 33, of Streator; Onetha Hubbard, 72, of Ottawa; Justin Hidden, 34, of Chillicothe; Alexander Marlett, 27, of Peru; Nicole Jensen, 36, of Ottawa; Lorri Cordua, 59, of Oglesby; Jennese Guadiana, 40, of Mark; Timothy Creedon, 44, of Ottawa; Barbara Struglinski, 62, of Spring Valley; and Ernest Sadler, 73, of Toluca.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued seven additional citations Tuesday on the complaint of unlawful use of electronic communication devices.

They were Chrystal Schaffner, 44, of Streator; Colette Frawley, 58, of Varna; Brandon Cooke, 39, of Marseilles; Brandon Bassett, 30, of Ottawa; Jennifer Grindstaff, 35, of Joliet (also cited on a complaint of driving while license revoked); Thomas Metzke, 58, of Streator; and Renae Galletti, 48, of Marseilles.