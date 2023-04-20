Zion Lutheran Preschool in Ottawa to host April 24 open house

Zion Lutheran Preschool will host an open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the preschool, 622 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa.

Families will be able to tour the school, meet the faculty and register their children for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Zion Lutheran Preschool offers Christian-based learning focused on developing social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills to prepare children for kindergarten and beyond. This includes bible stories, prayer and Christian songs. The staff allows children to learn through hands-on experiences designed to accommodate each individual child at their level, school officials said. All families are welcome to attend.