The Times Area Roundup: Seneca softball earns TCC series split with Marquette

At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Seneca softball team scored three times in each of the first, third and fourth innings, plus single tallies in the sixth and seventh on Wednesday, then held off a comeback effort from Marquette in an 11-7 Tri-County Conference win to earn a split in the two-game series.
The Fighting Irish (12-3, 7-1) were led by three hits each from Alyssa Zellers and Cam Stecken (home run, two RBIs), while Sam Vandevelde (RBI), Audry McNabb (two RBIs) and Lexie Buis added two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Tessa Krull (two RBIs) and Kennedy Hartwig (RBI) each smacked a double. Krull (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) and Stecken (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) shared time in the circle.
The Crusaders, who scored six in the fourth and one in the fifth, received two hits each from Makayla Backos (double) and Maisie Lyons (double, three RBIs) with Kaylee Killelea driving in two runs and Lindsey Kaufmann and Avery Durdan posting an RBI each. Kaufmann (1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) took the loss with Killelea (5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) coming in for relief.
Ottawa 15, Rochelle 0 (4 inn.): At King Field, the Pirates (11-5, 5-1) scored four in the first and added six more in the second in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Hubs.
Maura Condon earned the pitching win after allowing just three hits and no walks with four strikeouts in four innings. McKenzie Oslanzi (double, triple, three RBIs) had three hits, while Hailey Larsen (triple, RBI), Ryleigh Stehl (two doubles, two RBIs) and Kendall Lowery (double, triple, three RBIs) each recorded a pair of hits. Condon, Brynne Sember and Grace Carroll also drove in runs for Ottawa.
Coal City 9, Streator 6: At Coal City, the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the seventh but fell short for the second straight day to the Coalers in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Emma Augustine (double, RBI) and Kadence Ondrey each had three hits for the Bulldogs (7-6, 6-2), while Leilani Zavada doubled in a run and Kylie Simpson added an RBI. Zavada (Loss, 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) and Makenna Ondrey (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) shared efforts in the circle.
Newark 3, Newman 2: At Sterling, the Norsemen (15-1) scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth, then held off a last-inning rally by the hosts.
Kodi Rizzo, Bre Dixon (RBI) and Peyton Wohead (RBI) had two hits each, while Kaitlyn Scholfield recorded an RBI for Newark. Schofield (6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) earned the win and Rizzo (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) the save in the circle.
Tremont 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At Tremont, the Knights (2-10, 1-3) were unable to find the hit column and allowed nine unearned runs in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Turks.
BASEBALL
Coal City 15, Streator 11: At Coal City, the Coalers scored seven runs in a game-changing third inning in the ICE win over the Bulldogs (11-5-1, 5-3).
Christian Benning (double, home run, five RBIs) and Adam Williamson (three doubles, three RBIs) each recorded three hits, while Parker Phillis (double, two RBIs), Noah Camp (RBI) and Landon Muntz each smacked two hits. Phillis took the loss on the mound.
Dwight 16, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 15: At Dwight, the Warriors — who recorded 14 hits — fell in the TCC slugfest to the Trojans.
Mason Sterling was 6 for 6 with three RBIs. Sam Schmitz (double, two RBIs) had three hits, Dylan Jenkins (double, RBI) two hits and Carter Ewing a pair of runs batted in for WFC.
Tremont 4, Fieldcrest 2: At Tremont, the Turks scored three runs in the sixth to hand the Knights (3-7, 2-3) the HOIC loss.
Koltin Kearfott (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) was dealt the tough-luck loss on the hill. Eli Gerdes (double) had two hits, while Lucas Anson and Layten Gerdes had RBIs for Fieldcrest.
COED TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca girls, boys win own six-team event
The Seneca girls and boys team each won their respective events on their home track.
The Fighting Irish boys team received individual wins from David Bergeson (200-meter run), Chris Poyner (400), Alex Bogner-Lidwell (shot put), Sam Churchill (pole vault) and Collin Wright (long jump). The 4x200 (Churchill, Drew Danek, Nate Sprinkel, Ryan Flynn) and 4x400 (Churchill, Poyner, Sprinkel, Colton Pumphrey) relay teams also earned firsts.
Newark had Logan Pasakarnis (800) and Henry Mathre (1,600) claim wins as well as the 4x800 (Pasakarnis, Cody Kulbartz, Mathre, Nathan Kath).
On the girls side, Seneca’s Anna Bruno (100, 200, 400, long jump) won four events with Evelyn O’Connor (800), Gabi Maxwell (discus), Teagan Johnson (pole vault) and Caitlyn O’Boyle (triple jump) earning first-place marks.
The Seneca 4x800 (Clara Bruno, Natalie Misener, Mueller, Gracie Steffes) relay team also crossed the line first.
Newark’s Kiara Wesseh (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump) won three events, while the 4x200 (Addison Ness, Tess Carlson, Isabella Creps, Brooklyn Hatteberg) and 4X400 (Laura Rueda, Carlson, Hatteberg, Ness) relay teams ran to victories.