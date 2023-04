The Streator Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trivia night 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Moose Lodge, 2007 Skelgas Road.

The trivia night will have 10 rounds with cash prizes for the top three teams. There will be raffle items at the event. It is $10 per person or $100 for corporate teams of up to 10 players. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For registration or further information, go to www.streatorchamber.com or call 815-672-2921.