Police blotter: April 20, 2023

Jaimie D. Casas, 51, of Ottawa, was arrested by the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday at 100 W. Jackson St. for a La Salle County warrant on charges of domestic battery.
Marisela Soto-Gonzalez, 34, of Aurora, was arrested by the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday at Gentleman Road and First Avenue on complaints of driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Mary K. Koziura, 33, of Lafayette, Oregon, was arrested by the Peru Police Department on Wednesday at 3:35 a.m. at Interstate 80 and Plank Road on the complaint of no valid driver’s license.
Maggie Martinez, 32, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police on Wednesday on the 500 block of Frech Street on complaints of criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer.
Georgette Purnell, 34, of Mendota, was cited by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on complaints of operating an uninsured motor vehicle following a three-vehicle crash in the area of the 1400 block of U.S. 6 in Ottawa Township. Mariah Walker, 28, of Utica, also was cited on complaints of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended. Deputies said Walker was driving west on U.S. 6, cresting a hill when she struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of her, setting of a chain reaction. Purnell was stopped on U.S. 6 facing west, waiting for a vehicle in front of her driven by Carlee Schaefer, 38, of Ottawa, to turn left when Walker’s vehicle struck the rear of Purnell’s vehicle causing it to strike the rear of Schaefer’s vehicle.
Hailley Olson, 18, of Oglesby, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 5:39 p.m. Wednesday on complaints of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give notice of accident following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at the intersection of U.S. 6 and East 14th Road in Ottawa Township. Olson was driving east on U.S. 6 when she suddenly applied the brakes intentionally, causing a vehicle behind her to strike the rear of her vehicle. Dominic Seibert, 19, of Utica was driving east on U.S. 6 behind Olson’s vehicle when she suddenly applied the brakes causing his vehicle to strike the rear of hers.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.