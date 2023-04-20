April 20, 2023
La Salle County deputy clocks Marseilles man at 116 mph

Motorist cited on complaints of speeding, among other traffic offenses

A deputy from the La Salle County Sheriff’s clocked a 23-year-old Marseilles man Wednesday traveling at 116 mph north of Streator.

Walker Smith was cited at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Route 23 and North 17th Road (Richards Road) on complaints of speeding, disobeying a stop sign, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving without a motorcycle license and no rear registration. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.