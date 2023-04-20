La Salle County deputy clocks Marseilles man at 116 mph

A deputy from the La Salle County Sheriff’s clocked a 23-year-old Marseilles man Wednesday traveling at 116 mph north of Streator.
Walker Smith was cited at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Route 23 and North 17th Road (Richards Road) on complaints of speeding, disobeying a stop sign, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving without a motorcycle license and no rear registration. He was released with a notice to appear in court.
