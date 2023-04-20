Baseball: Big fifth inning leads Marquette to win over Seneca

OTTAWA – For the second straight day the Seneca baseball team grabbed an early lead against Tri-County Conference rival Marquette Academy.
But for the second consecutive game – this time in Wednesday’s contest at Masinelli Field – the Crusaders came back with a huge rally in the fifth inning against the Fighting Irish and eventually swept the two-game league series with an 8-6 triumph.
“We talked about chipping away, not thinking we had to get all of those runs back all at once. We did that in the second and fourth and then put together a big fifth.”— Todd Hopkins, Marquette Academy baseball coach
The win improved Marquette – a 7-2 winner on Tuesday – to 14-2 overall and 7-1 in the TCC, while Seneca fell to 7-5 and 4-4.
Seneca scored twice in each of the first two innings, while the hosts scored once in the second and fourth before the fifth-inning rally.
“That is something that has happened in our last three games or so,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said of his team’s slow start. “We have to get that figured out because you should be fired up to play Seneca. Give them credit, they are a good hitting team that did what they had to do get runners over early.
“We talked about chipping away, not thinking we had to get all of those runs back all at once. We did that in the second and fourth, and then put together a big fifth.”
The Irish began the game with Calvin Maierhofer and Kenny Daggett reaching on consecutive singles off MA starting and winning pitcher Taylor Waldron (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Casey Clennon scored Maierhofer on a fielder’s choice groundout with Daggett scoring on an error.
In the second, Nate Othon singled to start the inning and later scored on a base hit by Maierhofer, while Zack Sulzberger reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error.
Marquette cut into the deficit in the second on a Charlie Mullen triple off Seneca starter Paxton Giertz (Loss, 4 2/3 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 9 K), followed by a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Sam Mitre (three hits) doubled, and after Ethan Price reached on a dropped third strike, pinch runners Griffin Walker and Alex Graham worked a double steal with Griffin sliding home safely.
“I love that against a really good team we’ve come out for the second straight day and scored right away,” Seneca coach Tim Brungard said. “We were able to add on in the second, but like in our game on Tuesday, it was one bad half inning that hurt us. To give up a five-spot in the fifth, if we could have minimized that to two we’d still be playing. I was proud of the guys for battling back in the seventh, but we just couldn’t get the one more hit we needed.”
In the Crusaders’ fifth, Alec Novotney led off with a single ahead of a Logan Nelson double before Krew Bond smacked a two-run single. The hosts added three more runs in the inning, two on errors and the other on a single by Price. MA made it 8-4 in the sixth on a double by Bond off reliever Clennon that scored Nelson after his third hit of the game.
Seneca rallied with two outs in the seventh off Nelson (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) as Maierhofer walked, followed by consecutive singles by Daggett (RBI), Giertz and Clennon (RBI) before a groundout ended the contest.
“We started off slow, too slow,” Nelson said. “It’s been taking us two innings to get going, and that’s not going to work. Hopefully, falling behind like we did today and then having to come back like we did will wake us up to the fact we have to be ready to go from the very first pitch. It’s not just one guy, it’s on all of us to hit the field ready to play baseball.”
Seneca is scheduled to play at Coal City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while Marquette is next in action Saturday when it hosts Amboy for a doubleheader.