Veterans invited to PACT Act informational event in Ottawa

Veterans are invited to a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT Act, informational event Thursday at the American Legion, 901 La Salle St., Ottawa.

The PACT Act was enacted in August 2022 and is among the largest expansions of VA benefits in history. Representatives from Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to answer questions and assist veterans in filing claims.

The PACT Act:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

“Many Ottawa veterans may not know about the PACT Act or the quality health care available at our La Salle VA Clinic,” said Jesus Molina, outreach coordinator leading the event. “Hines VA is here in your community to help fellow Veterans access the resources and care they earned through their service.”

For more information about PACT Act, visit va.gov/PACT.