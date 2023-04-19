Streator High School students begin construction of Marilla Park shelter

David Taylor’s woodworking class moved from the shops at Streator High School to beneath the tall oak trees of Marilla Park on Wednesday morning, as students begin their project to build a new picnic shelter at the park.

Students moved wooden beams Wednesday morning and will assemble the materials in the afternoon. The beams will start to be put into place Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, Taylor said.

“Thursday and Friday will be when the real drama happens,” Taylor said.

Streator High School students move wooden beams from a trailer onto a forklift on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, as the woodworking students begin their project to build a picnic shelter at Marilla Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

The 20 foot tall, 40 foot long shelter, featuring 8 foot tall posts, will be completely student built under the guidance of Taylor. A concrete slab was poured by Vietti Concrete for the shelter. Vissering Construction and the city of Streator have provided the equipment for students. Bill Liptak, Streator Tourism and Streator High School have provided donations for the project.