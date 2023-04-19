Streator High School scholastic bowl team to compete in Washington D.C.

The Streator High School scholastic bowl team won the Bradley University WorldQuest Tournament in November, earning the right to represent Illinois in the national competition.

Those team members are Murphy Wilkinson, Parker Phillis, Palmer Phillis, My Englert and Dani Giacinto. The team is coached by Rob Tyne.

The Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition is scheduled April 29 in Washington D.C.

Winning teams are invited to represent their high school, city and local council at the national AWQ championship weekend, which includes the competition, unique programming planned to enhance the global education experience, and an opportunity to meet and engage with about 250 like-minded peers from around the United States.

The purpose of the event is to prepare the next generation of leaders, scholars and decision makers to thrive in a rapidly changing world. It requires a renewed enthusiasm for global studies in high schools. According to the event’s mission, too many American students fall behind their counterparts from other countries in their knowledge and understanding of world history, geography and international events. The mission of Academic WorldQuest is to close the gap.