Police blotter: April 19, 2023

Khole W. Brandner, 31, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Monday at a location in the 800 block of Chambers Street.
Evan M. Stewart, 24, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant charging him with domestic battery Tuesday in the 4000 block of Veterans Drive.
Britany M. Quinones Calcano, 25, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Tuesday at West Madison and Poplar streets.
Joshua T. Lunde, 25, of Streator, was picked up by Ottawa police on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Wednesday at Norris Drive and Guion Street.
Jesse Vidergar, 41, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police on a complaint of disorderly conduct (loud music complaint) on the 1400 block of North Sterling Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.