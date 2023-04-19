Ottawa’s entire dispatch team honored as Telecommunicator(s) of the Year

Facing staffing challenges, the Ottawa Central Dispatch team logged a collective 2,496 hours of overtime in addition to their regularly scheduled shifts.

Ottawa Commissioner James Less said Tuesday because the team of dispatchers was selfless in staying after hours and taking extra shifts the entire crew was selected as Telecommunicator(s) of the Year. Traditionally, an individual is voted on annually by their peers to win this award.

“They have persevered under challenging times,” Less said during Tuesday’s Ottawa City Council meeting.

In reading a proclamation for National Telecommunicators Week to be acknowledged April 24-30 in Ottawa, Less said telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact for emergency responses, they are the single vital link for police officers and firefighters in monitoring radio activities to provide information to ensure safety, their contributions are substantial in apprehension of criminals, treatment of patients and response to fires, among other qualities.