Driver safety classes for motorists 50 and older set in Streator

An AARP Driver Safety Program is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25, at Liberty Village of Streator, 2322 Eastwood Ave.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers 50 years and older.

This program aims to help participants retain their driving competency. Call 815-672-1900 to register. Participants must attend both days.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about changes to accept.

At completion of this course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may provide them a premium discount. Course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members for materials and payable to AARP. It is free to participants who are enrolled in United Health Care Insurance.