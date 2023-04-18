Police blotter: April 18, 2023

Donald L. Bossen, 24, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 8:42 p.m. Monday at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue.
Ramon Mares, 26, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (hit and run) at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday at First Avenue and 16th Street.
Cody D. Emmett, 32, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with failure to give aid or information after striking an unattended vehicle at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.