Police blotter: April 17, 2023

Michael W. Guarino Moulton, 25, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 3:24 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Washington Street.
Michael V. Haws, 40, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday at 301 W. Lafayette St.
Summer Lavite, 28, of La Salle, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and speeding (more than 25 mph over the posted limit) Saturday at Norris Drive and Chestnut Street.
Robert J. Anderson, 45, of Ottawa, charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and suspended registration Saturday in the 500 block of West Stevenson Road.
Riley Oppenlander, 20, of Ottawa, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery to a nurse and aggravated resisting arrest Saturday at his residence.
James McGuire, 30, of rural Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and speeding Saturday in the 400 block of East Norris Drive.
Matthew Schott, 36, was picked up by Streator police on a Livingston County warrant for fleeing/failure to report at 8:12 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Illinois Street. He was taken to Livingston County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.