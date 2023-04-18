Getaway opens new cabins in South Ottawa

Getaway recently opened luxury cabins at its location in South Ottawa.

Getaway is known for its tiny cabins in the woods with large windows framing nature. The cabins contain just the necessities – heat/AC, a queen size bed, stocked kitchenette, a private shower and toilet and campfire.

The new outdoor suits provide more comfort for guests looking to elevate their stay and spend more time outdoors. They include an outdoor Japanese soaking tub and robes, a smokeless fire pit and chef station, outdoor string lights and Adirondack chairs, a hammock for two and waterproof shade sails to provide comfort under the sun and rain.

Getaway Starved Rock opened in 2022 and has 58 cabins across 251 acres. For more information, visit https://getaway.house.

