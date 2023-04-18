2 Ottawa lectures to return by popular demand

Two entries of the Ottawa History Lecture Series are being brought back due to popular demand.

Dan Schott, commander of the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table, will be repeating his lecture on the life of Brig. Gen. WHL Wallace, of Ottawa, on Sunday, April 23. Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association, will be reappearing as Mrs. William Reddick in her lecture entitled The Four Lives of the Reddick Mansion on Sunday, April 30.

Brig. Gen. WHL Wallace, of Ottawa, commanded a division in General U.S. Grant's Army of the Tennessee in the Battle of Shiloh. (Photo provided by Lorraine McAllister)

Both lectures will begin at 2 p.m. at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St., Ottawa. Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members. Reservations may be made by visiting the museum in person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by calling 815-431-9353. Those people who have prepaid for the entire lecture series are still asked to contact the museum to confirm their reservations.

All proceeds of the lecture series go to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum’s efforts to raise funds for a building addition.