U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood to be guest speaker at La Salle County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner

The La Salle County Republicans will host its first Lincoln Day Dinner since 2019 on Saturday, April 29, at the Pitstick Pavilion in Ottawa.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) will be the keynote speaker. LaHood serves as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. LaHood is invaluable in representing the heartland in arguably the most important committees in Congress, the county GOP said in a news release.

State Rep. Jed Davis (R-Newark), a new member of the Illinois Freedom Caucus, will speak at the event. He will provide insights into the workings of the Illinois House of Representatives. Lastly, Mr. and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln actors will share their insights into the presidency of the United States during an earlier difficult time for the country.

The evening of camaraderie, fellowship and entertainment will include door prizes, raffles and a 50/50. Tickets are available at LaSalleCountyRepublicans.org.