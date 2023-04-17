Morris man dies following motorcycle crash near Marseilles

A 76-year-old Morris man died Saturday following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the 2100 block of North 2635th Road in Fall River Township, near Marseilles.

Francis M. Grimes was the motorcyclist who died in the crash, said the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

A forensic autopsy was conducted Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, the coroner’s office said. The incident is under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.