Former Ottawa Shepherd principal says resignation a mutual decision with district

Former Shepherd Middle School Principal Candice Tennell shed light on her resignation from Ottawa Elementary School District, noting the decision was mutual between her and the district.
Tennell already offered to resign effective at the end of the school year prior to the events that took place in a Jan. 10 staff meeting. The process for separation from the district came at Tennell’s own request, which the district accepted in lieu of an investigation.
“What I said to my staff that day is I’m here to serve you,” Tennell said. “‘It’s my understanding that I was not everyone’s choice, and I can appreciate that. I apologize for those of you who don’t necessarily want me here, but I’m here. I’m here to do the best job for you.’”
Tennell was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 12 and negotiated a buyout with the district that kept her on administrative leave through March 31.
Superintendent Michelle Lee confirmed the resignation came about stemming from comments made in the meeting.
Tennell asked teachers to come to her with their concerns instead of going directly to the district office for what she said were small issues that grew messy over time.
“I was addressing communication concerns that I had with my teachers and staff,” Tennell said. “Those communication concerns were creating toxicity in the workplace, so I felt they needed to be addressed. At no time did I mention anybody’s name. I asked staff to follow the chain of command and continue to come to me with concerns.”
Ottawa Elementary’s teacher union did not respond to a request for comment on the situation.
Tennell apologized in an email addressed to staff on Jan. 11 that she would address the incident immediately. She also issued an apology for her conduct.
Lee reiterated the Board of Education thanks Tennell for her time at Shepherd, and opted to make no further comment. Tennell was hired June 21 to a one-year contract, paying her a salary of $85,000.
In a Jan. 26 separation agreement approved by both parties, the district agreed to give Tennell all compensation and benefits through March 31 as set forth in her contract. They also agreed to pay her for 14 unused accumulated vacation days and to provide the principal with a letter of reference that strictly said the dates Tennell worked for the district, noting she resigned her position March 31, for personal reasons.