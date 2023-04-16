The Times Area Roundup: Marquette Academy sweeps home DH with Yorkville Christian

The Maquette Academy baseball team swept a doubleheader from Yorkville Christian on Saturday at Masinelli Field, winning the opener 6-2 and the late game 9-4, to improve to 12-2 on the season.
In Game 1, Alec Novotney and Tommy Durdan (three RBIs) each had two hits while Krew Bond lifted a pair of sacrifice flies for the Crusaders.
Novotney (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) also recorded the win on the mound with Carson Zellers (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) finishing up.
In Game 2, Marquette scored four times in each of the first two innings and pounded out 15 hits, including three apiece by Novotney (double) and Aidan Thompson (double, RBI). Bond (RBI), Taylor Waldron (two RBIs) and Keaton Davis (RBI) each had two hits, Durdan knocked in a run and Logan Nelson doubled.
Winning pitcher Anthony Couch fired four no-hit innings with two walks and seven strikeouts, while Ryan Peterson (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) and Sam Mitre (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) closed things out.
Eureka 22-22, WFC 1-2: At rural Streator, the Warriors (5-7) couldn’t slow down the visiting Hornets in the twinbill.
In the opener, Dylan Jenkins, Mason Sterling and Reed Frazier (RBI) all had a hit for WFC, while the second game saw Jenkins post two hits, including a double, and RBI, with Sterling adding an RBI and Dylan Duhman a double.
Seneca 9, Somonauk 5: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored five runs in the first, while the Bobcats closed to within two after the top of the sixth before the hosts added two insurance tallies in their half of the frame.
Casey Clennon (double, triple, two RBIs), Calvin Maierhofer, Paxton Giertz (two RBIs) and Zack Sulzberger all had two hits for Seneca (7-3), while Austin Aldridge, Chase Buis and Aiden Wood added RBIs. Maierhofer (5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the pitching win with scoreless inning posted by Aidan Vilcek (1 IP, 1 K) and Kenny Daggett (1 IP, 1 H).
Broc Slais had a home run and two RBIs for Somonauk (1-7), while Aiden Hopkins recorded two hits, and Justin lee and Aiden Wold drove home runs. The trio of Coleton Eade (Loss, 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K), Hopkins (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) and Silas Johnson (1 IP) combined efforts on the mound.
Westmont 17, Newark 8: At Newark, the Norsemen dropped to 5-10 on the season with the loss to the Sentinels.
Sandwich 5, Genoa-Kingston 4 (8 inn.): At Genoa, the Indians (7-6) scored one run in the seventh to tie the game and one more in the eighth to get the victory.
Austin Marks had a single, two doubles and an RBI to lead Sandwich, while Quinn Rome (home run), Hunter Pavia and Dino Barbanente posted RBIs, and Braden Behringer doubled.
Behringer (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) earned the win on the hill in relief of Lucas Kryztosek (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K) and Rome (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K).
SOFTBALL
Beecher 4-5, Marquette 0-2: At Beecher, the Crusaders dropped to 11-3 on the season after falling in both games of a doubleheader to the Bobcats.
In Game 1, Marquette only had one hit — a fifth-inning double by Makayla Backos — while Kaylee Killelea (6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) took the loss.
In Game 2, Killelea (two RBIs), Backos, Taylor Cuchra and Kealy Rick (double) all found the hit column for MA, while Lindsey Kaufmann (6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffer the loss in the circle.
Sandwich 18, Genoa-Kingston 8 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians trailed by two heading to the bottom of the fourth, but scored six runs in that frame and added seven more in the sixth to improve to 7-6 on the season.
Johanna Freemon smacked four hits, including a home run, and drove in three to lead Sandwich. Breanna Sexton (triple, RBI) and Aubrey Cyr (double, RBI) each had three hits, while Alexis Sexton (RBI), Jillian Ashley, Mia Geltz (triple, four RBIs), Peyton Dudzik (triple, two RBIs) and Alexis Sinetos (triple, two RBIs) all had two hits apiece. Cyr (6 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 11 K) recorded the win in the circle.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ottawa boys finish 11th at own ABC Invitational
Ottawa scored 43 1/2 points to finish 11th of the 16 teams at its own ABC Invitational at King Field.
The Pirates had nine athletes place in the top-6 across the three divisions and they included in A: Keevon Peterson (2nd, triple jump, 12.38 meters), Weston Averkamp (3rd, 300 hurdles, 42.84), Matt Haerle (6th, 400, :54.96) and Michael Mills (6th, shot put, 13.52; 6th, discus, 36.23).
In B, Lucas Goetz (4th, pole vault, 2.90), Peterson (5th, long jump, 5.58) and Joey Liebhart (6th, high jump, 1.52).
In C, Brian Diedrich (2nd, pole vault, 2.74), Liebhart (5th, triple jump, 10.15) and Colby Mortenson (6th, 100, :12.08).
Sandwich boys place third at Rochelle Hub Relays
Sandwich scored 74.94 points to finish only behind champion Dixon (109.95) and Rockford Harlem (86.94) at the eight-team Rochelle Hub Relays. The Indians posted six first-place finishes, including individual winners Brodie Chase (300-meter hurdles, 44.25 seconds) and Jardon Thompson (triple jump, 11.76 meters).
Sandwich also claimed four relay wins, including the 4X200 (Thompson, Case, Kaden Page, Simeion Harris - 1:35.31), 4X400 (Dayton Beatty, Diego Gomez, Max Cryer, Wyatt Miller - 3:40.51), 4X800 (Cryer, Beatty, Hudson Wills, Miller - 8:30.18) and Sprint Medley (Nate Hill, Miller, Beatty, Cryer - 3:49.76 - school record).
FCW’s Delheimer earns four top-5s at Prairie Central Invitational
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s Kaylee Delheimer put together a solid day on the girls side of the Prairie Central Invitational in Fairbury.
Delheimer placed third in both the 300 hurdles (:57.79) and high jump (1.40 meters), while also finishing fourth in the long jump (4.20) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (:19.56).
On the boys side for FCW, Konnor White placed third in the 300 hurdles (:49.32) and Gavin Barth fifth in the 400 (:59.41).
GIRLS SOCCER
Metamora 4, Streator 0: At Streator YMCA, the Bulldogs fell to 11-2 on the season with the loss to the Redbirds.