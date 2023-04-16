Streator garage saved from fire

A two-story garage at 215 La Salle St. in Streator was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon, a car inside the garage had smoke damage and siding was melted on two adjacent buildings, but the garage remained in tact after firefighters extinguished the fire.

Firefighters from Streator, Reading and Grand Ridge departments responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. Saturday and controlled it in less than 10 minutes.

The fire was deemed accidental, suspected to be from an outdoor burn pit that spread to rubbish around the garage, according to an investigation conducted by the Streator Fire Department.

Firefighters were called after a report of black smoke in the area. The first-arriving crews discovered the fire at the exterior of the garage.

There were no injuries reported.

Along with help from Reading and Grand Ridge firefighters, the Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department, Nicor Gas, ComEd and Illinois American Water.