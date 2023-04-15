The Times Area Roundup: Seneca girls dominate at Irish Invitational; Newark softball moves to 13-0

At the Seneca Irish Track and Field Invitational contested Friday, host Seneca (111.5 team points) won the girls competition ahead of runner-up Newark (65), while the Irish boys (86) finished tied atop the leaderboard with El Paso-Gridley (86), with Newark (17) tying for 12th in a 20-team field.
Champions for Seneca’s girls included Evelyn O’Connor (2:26.22 in the 800-meter run), the 4x200 relay team of Anna Bruno, Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman and Caitlyn O’Boyle (1:45.75), the 4x800 team of Clara Bruno, Gracie Steffes, O’Connor and Ashley Alsvig (10:10.43), Gabi Maxwell (30.25 meters in the discus), Teagan Johnson (3.65 in the pole vault), Anna Bruno (5.40 in the long jump) and O’Boyle (10.95 in the triple jump).
For Newark, Addison Ness (1:02.92 in the 400), Kiara Wesseh (15.51 in the 100 hurdles; 1.68 in the high jump) and Tess Carlson (51.68 in the 300 hurdles) won events.
Josh Doloski (22.40 in the 100-meter wheelchair race) scored the lone first-place finish for the Seneca boys, who received seconds from the 4x200 relay team, Carter Thomas in the discus, Sam Churchhill in the pole vault and Alex Bogner-Kidwell in the shot put.
Ottawa 5th at own ABC: At the Fricke ABC Meet, host Ottawa (63 team points) placed sixth one spot behind La Salle-Peru (73) in a seven-team field.
Scoring firsts for Ottawa were Jenna Smithmeyer (56.19 in the B 300 hurdles), Krisee Clark (9.56 meters in the B shot put and 27.86 in the B discus) and Rylee Davis (25.86 in the C discus).
Softball
Seneca 6, Wilmington 2: At Wilmington, the visiting Irish (11-1) defeated their old conference foes, bookending the victory with a three-run first and three-run seventh in support of winning pitcher Tessa Krull (7 IP, 2 ER, 15 K).
Offensive standouts included Krull (2 hits, RBI), Camryn Stecken (single, double, triple, 3 RBIs), Audry McNabb (2 RBIs) and Sam Vandevelde (3 hits).
Newark 9, Indian Creek 1: At Newark, the host Norsemen (13-0, 5-0 Little Ten) remained undefeated and swept the league series.
Kaitlyn Schofield (7 IP, 1 ER, 16 K) pitched the win, supported by Ryan Williams (home run, single, 3 RBIs), Bre Dixon home run, single, 3 RBIs) along with Sadie Pottinger’s two RBIs and two hits from Taylor Kruser.
Serena 10, Hiawatha 2: At Kirkland, the visiting Huskers (9-4, 2-0 Little Ten) completed the series sweep led by four-hit performances from RayElle Brennan (2 triples, 4 runs) and Jenna Setchell (triple, RBI). Reese Cole drove in two runs, while Maddie Glade (RBI) and Cali Edwards added two hits each in support of pitchers Glade (4 IP, 0 R, 10 K in the win) and Edwards (3 IP, 0 ER, 3 K in the three-quality-innings save).
Baseball
Marquette 14, Peoria Notre Dame 9: At Masinelli Field, the host Crusaders (10-2) plated five runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth on their way to the nonconference victory.
Carson Zellers singled, tripled and tallied three RBIs, Logan Nelson doubled twice and drove home two runs, both Charlie Mullen and Keaton Davis singled and doubled with two RBIs, and Alec Novotney knocked three singles and two runs batted in to lead the Marquette offense in support of starter and winning pitcher Tommy Durdan (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).
Sandwich 7, La Salle-Peru 6 (10 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (6-6, 1-4 Interstate 8) won a conference marathon on Tyler Lissman’s walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the tenth inning. Both teams had scored twice in the ninth, and L-P had score twice in the top of the tenth.
Lissman finished with two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Hunter Pavia also drove in two Sandwich runs, with Austin Marks (RBI), Quinn Rome, Nick Sullivan (RBI) and Dino Barbanente providing two hits apiece in support of starting pitcher Lissman (8 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) and winning reliever Rome (1 IP, 1 ER, 1 K).
Indian Creek 6, Newark 5: At Newark, the host Norsemen (5-10, 4-1 Little Ten) had to settle for the LTC split when their seventh-inning rally fell a run short.
Cole Reibel (2 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) suffered the loss in relief of Joe Martin (2 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 7 K). Landon Begovac provided two hits and two RBIs, with Caden Wheeler also driving home two runs for Newark.
Serena 22, Hiawatha 0 (4 inn.): At Kirkland, the visiting Huskers (6-6, 5-0 Little Ten) completed the series sweep thanks to a seven-run top of the first followed by a 15-run third inning.
Beau Raikes struck out five pitching the one-hit shutout. Leo Brennan singled, homered and drove home five runs, with Tanner Faivre going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Hunter Staton (3 RBIs) and Todd Smith (2 hits, two RBIs) also led the Serena offense.