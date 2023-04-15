Streator library promotes Earth Day with scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library is calling for residents to show the planet “some love” and pick up trash or plant flowers with Earth Day coming Saturday, April 22.

An Earth Day scavenger hunt will be hosted at the library, 130 S. Park St., the week of April 17. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 17: After-school arts and crafts. Make cool crafts to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18: STEM. Return of the snap circuits.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18: Lego Club. Let’s build a tree.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19: Tech Talk. Virtual reality.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19: Cozy Mystery Club. Like mysteries? Get cozy at the library and solve a crime.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19: Story time.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20: Game informer. You’re a gamer, huh? The library invites gamers to participate. Register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22: “Alice in Wonderland” event. Come to the library and explore the magical world of make believe.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: Movie matinee. “Eragon.” Family movie times at the library are free.