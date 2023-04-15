Seneca High School names students of the month for March 2023

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the March 2023 students of the month.

Madison Bricco (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Madison Bricco is the daughter of Jeremy and Nikki Bricco of Marseilles. She will attend the University of St. Francis to study teaching or pre-dentistry. She has enjoyed being a part of the Seneca High School Community and spending time with family and friends.

March 2023 Role Model of the Month

Carter Thomas (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Carter Thomas is the son of Shannon and Melissa Thomas, of Mazon. He plans to attend college to become a chemical engineer. Carter is involved in track, Scholastic Bowl, Math Team, Young Philanthropy, Student Ambassadors, ACES and FFA.

March 2023 Irish Pride Student of the Month

Chloe Riddle (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Chloe Riddle is the daughter of Todd and Leatha DeSonia of Gardener. She will attend Joliet Junior College to become a preschool teacher. Chloe is active in the Childhood Education program, Foods, Woods and Art. She also works part time in the high school cafeteria.

March 2023 Irish Pride Student of the Month

Maya Underhill (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Maya Underhill is the daughter of Lynn Underhill of Seneca. She plans to become a preschool teacher’s aide after she finishes high school. She is active in the Art Club.

March 2023 Rookie of the Month

Ava Sulzberger (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Ava Sulzberger is the daughter of Brent and Carrie Sulzberger of Verona. She plans to attend college and major in nursing. She is active in volleyball, FFA, FCCLA and class treasurer.

March 2023 Rookie of the Month

Samantha Greisen (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Samantha Greisen is the daughter of David and Ashley Greisen of Seneca. She plans to attend college to become a preschool teacher or a welder. Samantha is active in wrestling.