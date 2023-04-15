Reddick Library in Ottawa to host estate planning session

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting an Introduction to Estate Planning session for adult patrons.

Attorney Alexis Ferracuti, managing partner with the Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti, P.C., will provide this free introductory class on estate planning in honor of National Financial Literacy Month from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

This class will cover topics such as first steps, agencies to contact, what to expect in your journey and more.

The following events are scheduled the week of April 17 at 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 17: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Maid by Nita Prose.” New members are always welcome to join this librarian-led book club for adults. Copies of the book will be available to check out from the library. In the book, an eccentric hotel maid discovers a guest murdered in his bed. This turns her once orderly world upside down and inspires a motley crew of unexpected allies to band together to solve a mystery.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 18: Ready, Set, Read. A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18: Water Pipeline Challenge, third through sixth grade. Design and build a gravity-powered water transport system to move water from one place to another. Can you create a pipeline without any leaks?

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for children 9 months to 36 months old.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20: Mama and Baby Birds Craft, kindergarten through second grade. Create a mother bird and her babies in a yarn paper plate nest, then play some fun games.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.