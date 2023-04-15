Ottawa Lions Club donates $5,000 to Park and Rec Board

The Ottawa Lions Club donated $5,000 to Ottawa’s Park and Recreation Board at its April 11 meeting.

The donation was presented to help pay for a replacement piece of playground equipment that was weathered and had to be removed from Walsh Park.

The City of Ottawa’s Park and Recreation Board and Commissioner of Public Property Marla Pearson thanked the Ottawa Lions Club for its donation and continued support of the local parks and playgrounds.

Local organizations, such as the Ottawa Lions Club and their donations make it possible to continue to improve parks and playgrounds for the community’s benefit, the Park Board said.

The Ottawa Lion’s Club is seeking members. If you are interested and looking to help out contact Bryan Baldwin at bb15169@gmail.com.