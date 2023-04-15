April 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Ottawa Lions Club donates $5,000 to Park and Rec Board

Donation will help replace piece of playground equipment at Walsh Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa Lions Club members Sandy Marlatt, Russ Edmon, Bryan Baldwin, Pat Gaffney and Don Robey presented the Vice President of Ottawa’s Park and Recreation Board Brent Roalson a $5,000 check.

(Left to right) Ottawa Lions Club members Sandy Marlatt and Russ Edmon present a $5,000 check to Ottawa Parks and Recreation Board Vice President Brent Roalson (middle), along with Lions Club members Bryan Baldwin and Pat Gaffney. Not shown in the photo is Don Robey. (Photo provided by Brent Roalson)

The Ottawa Lions Club donated $5,000 to Ottawa’s Park and Recreation Board at its April 11 meeting.

The donation was presented to help pay for a replacement piece of playground equipment that was weathered and had to be removed from Walsh Park.

The City of Ottawa’s Park and Recreation Board and Commissioner of Public Property Marla Pearson thanked the Ottawa Lions Club for its donation and continued support of the local parks and playgrounds.

Local organizations, such as the Ottawa Lions Club and their donations make it possible to continue to improve parks and playgrounds for the community’s benefit, the Park Board said.

The Ottawa Lion’s Club is seeking members. If you are interested and looking to help out contact Bryan Baldwin at bb15169@gmail.com.