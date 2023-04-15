Baseball: Strong defense, Jacob Hagi’s left arm earn Streator split with Washington

STREATOR — Pitching is often stretched thin by the time baseball clubs get to Saturday doubleheaders at the end of a rain-free week.
Streator southpaw Jacob Hagi made the Bulldogs’ available arms stretch a little further thanks to his performance in the opener of a nonconference twin bill with visiting Washington on Saturday, working 6 2/3 innings of a 4-3, seven-inning victory over the Class 3A powerhouse.
The sophomore surrendered three earned runs on six hits and three three while striking out eight in his first varsity win, his 20 outs recorded twice as many as any of the seven other pitchers to take the mound during the doubleheader.
“I’ll tell you what, man,” Streator coach Beau Albert said, “[Hagi] has been solid the last two Saturdays that we’ve brought him with us [from the sophomore team]. He’s potentially working his way into a spot with our main varsity starters with the way he’s been throwing.”
The Bulldogs went on to split the twin bill with a 12-1, six-inning loss in the second game.
The opener, with both lineup cards filled with more of the rosters’ regular starters than the second game, was a good battle between Class 3A ballclubs who later this spring will find themselves on opposite sides of the Metamora Sectional. Streator (11-3-1) never trailed, though Washington (10-6) tied it twice — at 1-1 and 3-3 — after falling behind the ’Dogs.
“We originally wanted to pick up [games against] teams like Ottawa and Streator because we’re occasionally in regionals and sectional complexes with them,” Washington coach Kyle Wisher said. “It’s been a competitive series with these guys.
“We had a lot of opportunities to score runs [in the opener], but we struck out, popped out, whatever with runners in scoring position. And then the second game was a total flip of the script.”
Christian Benning’s third-inning single, one pitch after he was forced to bail on a fastball at his chin, was the Bulldogs’ lone RBI in their first three runs scored. Parker Phillis’ one-out RBI single to center, scoring Noah Camp in the fourth for Streator’s fourth run, ultimately proved to be the difference.
Phillis (two singles, one run, one RBI), Camp (two singles, one run scored) and Benning (single, RBI) were Streator’s offensive standouts in the opener.
Benning at shortstop, first baseman Landon Muntz and especially center fielder Cole Martin — who made a stunning, backward-diving catch of a deep fly ball to open the sixth — starred defensively to support first Hagi and then Martin, who came in with the bases empty and induced a flyout to earn a one-out save.
“I was struggling a little, but I had a really good defense behind me today,” Hagi said. “Christian Benning had a lot of good plays. The one play by Cole Martin in center field, that was insane, and just knowing I had that defense was huge. ...
“We knew [Washington] is a good team and this was going to be good competition for us. We knew what we had to do to get the job done, and we did.”
Braden Vanderheydt had two of Washington’s six hits in the opener in support of losing pitcher Carter Prina (3 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 2 K), with Carson Williams driving in two Panthers runs.
The admirable job Hagi did holding down the 2021 and 2022 state finalists was made apparent with the start of the day’s second game.
The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the first en route to the 10-run-rule triumph. Micah McCoy and Tate Hall provided back-to-back two-RBI hits in that first inning against Martin (1 IP, 5 ER, 0 K)zz with Tyler Humphery later blasting a two-run homer in the fourth against reliever Noah Camp (3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K). Cooper Spears (2 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) was Streator’s final pitcher to take the mound.
The Bulldogs’ lone run in the second game came in the home half of the first against starter and winning pitcher Anson Zaiser (3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K). Martin helped his own cause with a leadoff double, tagged to third on a Brady Grabowski flyout and came home to score on a Benning ground-rule double.
Streator is scheduled to return to Illinois Central Eight Conference play Monday, visiting Coal City before hosting the Coalers on Tuesday.