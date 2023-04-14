Woman found dead in Leland, but no foul play suspected

A woman was found dead Friday in Little Indian Creek in Leland, but authorities say there was no foul play.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Leland Police Department and Leland Fire/EMS responded to East 1950th Road in Leland following the discovery of a female decedent.

A forensic autopsy will be conducted Saturday. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

This is an isolated incident and is still under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County Coroner’s Office.